Northern Ireland vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Northern Ireland are set to host Austria at Windsor Park on Monday in their next UEFA Nations League fixture.

Northern Ireland come into this game following a 1-1 (3-4 pens) victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday at the Stadion Grbavica in a UEFA Euro qualifying match.

A goal from AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic for Bosnia and Herzegovina was cancelled out by a goal from Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn, with Northern Ireland triumphing on penalties.

Austria, on the other hand, beat Greece 2-1 on Thursday in an international friendly at the Worthersee Stadium. Goals from Lorient attacker Adrian Grbic and young Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner secured victory for Austria. Olympiacos winger Kostas Fortounis scored the consolation goal for Greece.

Northern Ireland vs Austria Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Northern Ireland have won four games, lost four and drawn three.

The two countries last met each other in 2018, with Austria beating Northern Ireland 2-1. Goals from Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager and Borussia Monchengladbach winger Valentino Lazaro secured the win for their country. Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans scored the goal for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Austria form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Northern Ireland vs Austria Team News

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has named a strong side, including Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans, Rangers midfielder Steven Davis and Reggina forward Kyle Lafferty. Oxford United midfielder Joel Cooper and St Johnstone midfielder Alistair McCann could be in line for their debut appearances.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Austria have also named a talented squad. LASK goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, Freiburg centre-back Philipp Lienhart and LASK centre-back Gernot Trauner all miss out due to injuries.

There could be potential debuts for Rapid Wien left-back Maximilian Ullmann and Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

Injured: Alexander Schlager, Philipp Lienhart, Gernot Trauner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's house broken into as thief runs off with signed Juventus shirt

Northern Ireland vs Austria Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans, Jamal Lewis, Corry Evans, Steven Davis, George Saville, Niall McGinn, Paddy McNair, Kyle Lafferty

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heinz Lindner, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Florian Grillitsch, Julian Baumgartlinger, Xaver Schlager, Karim Onisiwo, Michael Gregoritsch, Christoph Baumgartner

Northern Ireland vs Austria Prediction

Northern Ireland have not been in good form, having won only one of their last five games. The likes of Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty could prove to be crucial against Austria.

Advertisement

Austria, on the other hand, will rely on star man, Bayern Munich's David Alaba to be at his very best. Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch and Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager are seen as good midfield talents, and could start this game.

Austria have a strong squad, and they should be able to edge past Northern Ireland.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-2 Austria

Also Read: England cricketer Sam Curran talks about his love for Chelsea