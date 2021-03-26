Northern Ireland vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Northern Ireland will take on the USA in an international friendly at Windsor Park in Belfast on Sunday.

While the visitors do not have a competitive fixture until June, this will be the second of three games in March for the hosts. They lost their opening fixture of the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign 2-0 to Italy on Thursday.

The USA continued their impressive goal-scoring form in friendlies by recording a 4-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday.

FT! That was fun! 😃🇺🇸



The #USMNT extends its unbeaten run to eight matches with a 4-1 win tonight vs. 🇯🇲. pic.twitter.com/5aNMKDBRhn — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 25, 2021

Northern Ireland vs USA Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two national sides. When it comes to form, the Stars and Stripes have been the better side and are unbeaten in their last eight games.

The Green and White Army, on the other hand, are winless in their last six outings.

Northern Ireland form guide: L-D-L-L-L

USA form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Northern Ireland vs USA Team News

Northern Ireland

Conor Washington was not named in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers and will not be a part of this fixture. Shayne Lavery was brought in to replace him and made an appearance from the bench against Italy.

Jordan Jones also had to be withdrawn from the squad on account of an injury, with Niall McGinn replacing him.

Dion Charles and Liam Hughes are in contention for their debuts after receiving their first national team call-ups.

Injured: Conor Washington, Jordan Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA

Gregg Berhalter won't be able to call upon the services of Tyler Adams and Tim Weah due to COVID-19 related protocols with their respective clubs.

Nicholas Gioacchini has been readmitted to the squad, while Reggie Cannon and John Brooks left the team after the game against Jamaica.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Reggie Cannon, John Brooks

Northern Ireland vs USA Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart; Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis, George Saville, Corry Evans, Jamal Lewis; Josh Magennis, Kyle Lafferty

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Tim Ream, Matt Miazga, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest; Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget; Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna

Northern Ireland vs USA Prediction

Though it might be a friendly match, it provides Northern Ireland with an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

The USA have been in great goalscoring form in their recent fixtures, having found the back of the net 23 times in their last four games.

Given the form of both teams, a win for the visitors looks like the most probable outcome. We predict an easy win for the visitors, who can make it nine unbeaten games in a row.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 USA