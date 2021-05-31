Norway vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Norway are set to play Luxembourg at La Rosaleda Stadium on Wednesday for an international friendly fixture.

Norway come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro in March in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. A first-half goal from RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth ensured victory for Stale Solbakken's Norway.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Fernando Santos' Portugal in March in a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. Goals from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha secured the win for Portugal.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Gerson Rodrigues scored the sole goal for Luxembourg, who had New York City centre-back Maxime Chanot sent off late in the second-half.

Norway vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norway hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn one.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2003, with Norway beating Luxembourg 1-0. A first-half goal from attacker Tore Andre Flo sealed the deal for Norway.

Norway form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Luxembourg form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Norway vs Luxembourg Team News

Norway

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has named a strong squad. Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, AC Milan forward Jens Petter Hauge and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland have all been included. Everton attacker Joshua King is not available due to an injury.

There could be a few potential debuts. Bodo/Glimt left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Rosenborg midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen, Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes and Valerenga winger Aron Donnum could all earn their debut caps.

Injured: Joshua King

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Landslagssjef Ståle Solbakken har tatt ut troppen som møter Luxembourg og Hellas i juni. Kampene spilles i Malaga i Spania 🏟🇳🇴

Mange kjente, og noen nye navn i denne troppen.

Vi gratulerer de utvalgte! 🥳#sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/XBMA6KABEG — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) May 26, 2021

Luxembourg

Meanwhile, Luxembourg have named an experienced squad. Standard Liege right-back Laurent Jans, the Mainz midfied duo of Leandro Barreiro and Florian Bohnert, Waasland-Beveren winger Daniel Sinani and Calvina forward Daniel da Mota have been named.

Jeunesse Esch goalkeeper Lucas Fox and Mainz attacker Alessio Curci could make their debuts for Luxembourg. There are doubts over the availability of Sparta Rotterdam left-back Mica Pinto.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mica Pinto

Suspended: None

Norway vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Hansen, Julian Ryerson, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Birger Meling, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Midtsjo, Morten Thorsby, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Braut Haaland

🔝 Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland takes the prize for 2020/21 top scorer! 👏👏👏#UCL | @BVB pic.twitter.com/CJ1I0fI3Cp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 30, 2021

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Moris, Laurent Jans, Enes Mahmutovic, Vahid Selimovic, Dirk Carlson, Oliver Thill, Christopher Martins Pereira, Leandro Barreiro, Daniel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues, Maurice Deville

Norway vs Luxembourg Prediction

Norway will rely on the performances of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard and striker Erling Braut Haaland, regarded as two of the best young players in world football. Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is highly-rated as well and several Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing him.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, have experience in the form of Laurent Jans, Chris Philipps and Daniel da Mota. Winger Daniel Sinani could prove to be crucial, while forward Gerson Rodrigues will be an important player as well.

Norway should be able to win here.

Prediction: Norway 2-0 Luxembourg

