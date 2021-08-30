Norway vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to make it three wins from three games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands travel to the Ullevaal Stadion to face Norway on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently tied on six points in Group G and will be seeking to get one over the other to strengthen their qualification chances.

Norway have enjoyed a decent run in their bid for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Lions have picked up two wins from three games, beating Gibraltar and Montenegro.

Their only defeat came on 27 March, when they were beaten 3-0 by a rampant Turkey side on home turf.

Ståle Solbakken‘s men head into Wednesday’s game off the back of a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Greece in their friendly meeting back in June.

Norway will now look to return to winning ways and strengthen their position at the top of Group G.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, made it two wins from two outings in the qualifiers when they thrashed Gibraltar 7-0 away from home.

This was followed by a disappointing European Championship run, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 courtesy of a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Prior to the defeat, Louis van Gaal’s side were on a blistering run across all competitions, claiming six wins from their previous seven games.

The Flying Dutchmen will now look to quickly return to winning ways and move clear of Norway in the group standings.

Norway vs Netherlands Head-To-Head

With nine wins from their last 20 encounters, the Netherlands head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Norway have picked up five wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Norway Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Netherlands Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Norway vs Netherlands Team News

Norway

Norway have named a 26-man squad for their upcoming games, including Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard and newly signed Brentford man Kristoffer Ajer.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands

Newly appointed manager Louis van Gaal has named a 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers. Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk returns to the squad after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Feynoord’s Tyrell Malacia and Ajax defender Devyne Rensch have also been handed their debut call-ups.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): André Hansen, Jonas Svensson, Birger Meling, Kristoffer Ajer, Stian Rode Gregersen; Sander Berge, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Jens Petter Hauge, Martin Ødegaard, Mats Møller Dæhli; Erling Haaland

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tim Krul; Nathan Aké, Virgil Van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners; Steven Bergwijn, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Norway vs Netherlands Prediction

Both sides boast an equally solid crop of players in their squad and this should produce a thrilling contest on Wednesday.

However, the Dutch side are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture and we predict this trend will continue with them coming away with all three points.

