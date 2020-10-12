Norway vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Norway host Northern Ireland at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. The home side has been resurgent over the past week and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Northern Ireland slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Austria over the weekend and are currently rooted to the bottom of Group 1. The away side is yet to win a game in this edition of the UEFA Nations League and will want to take something away from this week's fixture.

Norway, on the other hand, have recovered from their slow start to their UEFA Nations League campaign and have managed two victories on the trot over the past two weeks. The Norwegians thrashed Romania by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Erling Haaland put in his best display in a Norway shirt against Northern Ireland last night

Norway vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

Norway have been the dominant side in this fixture as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games out of a total of ten fixtures played between the two sides. Northern Ireland have managed only two victories against Norway and will want to improve their record this week.

Norway thrashed Northern Ireland by a 5-1 margin in the previous meeting between the two sides last month with Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland scoring two goals apiece. The two strikers are set to start for Norway on Wednesday and will look to put in a similar performance.

Norway form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Northern Ireland form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Norway vs Northern Ireland Team News

Norway have an impressive squad

Norway

Norway will have to do without second-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland going into this game. The Norwegians have a lethal attacking combination and the likes of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth will have to step up to the plate in this game.

Injured: Orjan Nyland

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland need to be at their best

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will have to name his strongest side to stand a chance in this fixture. With the likes of Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis in their defensive line, Northern Ireland have a robust side and will look to make a statement in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rune Jarstein; Haitam Aleesami, Kristoffer Ajer, Tore Reginiussen, Omar Elabdellaoui; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mathias Normann, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring!



He hit a hat-trick for Norway in yesterday's UEFA Nations League action, his first for his country!

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans, Jamal Lewis; Corry Evans, Steven Davis, George Saville, Niall McGinn; Paddy McNair, Kyle Lafferty

Norway vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Norway have an exceptional attacking side and the combination of Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth, and Erling Haaland dismantled Romania over the weekend. Haaland was particularly lethal in the final third and his hat-trick will hold him in good stead going into this fixture.

Northern Ireland have a strong side but cannot afford to slip up in this game. Norway are at their best at the moment and can potentially move to the top of their group with a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Norway 3-1 Northern Ireland

