Croatia vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League continues to gather pace as reigning World Champions France take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final. Both teams have been impressive over the past week and will look to pick up an important victory in this game.

France were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this game. Didier Deschamps has an excellent squad at his disposal and will want France to solidify their position at the top of the group.

Croatia, on the other hand, secured an important victory against Sweden in their previous UEFA Nations League game and can trouble France in this game. The Croatians will be baying for revenge in this game and will want to prove a point against a powerful France outfit.

That's full-time. 0-0 beween France and Portugal. Focus now on Wednesday for the game against Croatia.

Croatia vs France Head-to-Head

France are unbeaten against Croatia in seven official games played between the two sides. France has won a total of five games in this fixture and Croatia have managed to share the spoils in only two matches.

France secured a comprehensive 4-2 victory against Croatia in the previous meeting between the two sides last month. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud got on to the scoresheet on the day and will likely lead the line for France this week.

Croatia form guide: W-W-L-L-W

France form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Croatia vs France Team News

Luka Modric is Croatia's most important player

Croatia

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and is unlikely to make drastic changes to his line-up. Andrej Kramaric scored the winner against Sweden over the weekend and might have earned himself a place in Croatia's starting eleven.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Griezmann and Mbappe are likely to start for France

France

France have no major injury concerns going into this game and Didier Deschamps is likely to field his best line-up. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are important players for France and will have to be at their best in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs France Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Borna Barisic; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric; Josip Brekalo, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric

Football: Poland, Italy draw a blank as Croatia beats Sweden in Nations League

France Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Digne, Raphael Varane, Clement, Benjamin Pavard; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Croatia vs France Prediction

France have an impressive squad and are likely to dominate large periods of this fixture. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba failed to come up with the final product against Portugal and will want to make amends in this game.

Croatia will want to make a statement in this game and the team's new generation will have to prove that they can exceed the achievements of their predecessors. The home side needs a victory in the competition and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat in this game.

Prediction: Croatia 1-2 France

