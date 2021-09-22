Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Jurgen Klopp's men cruise into the fourth round | EFL Cup 2021-22

Takumi Minamino was the star of the show as Liverpool thrashed Norwich City 3-0 on Tuesday to book their spot in the fourth round of the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp expectedly named a heavily-rotated side, with practically all his regulars omitted from the squad that traveled to Norfolk. In the absence of key players, those on the fringes like Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino were handed starts.

There was also space for youngsters at the club, with three teenagers handed their debuts. Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon made the first of what they hope will be many appearances in a Liverpool shirt. Morton was a halftime replacement for Naby Keita.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot and went ahead after only four minutes. Takumi Minamino converted from an acute angle after Divock Origi headed a corner kick down into his path.

An exciting first half saw both sides fashion goalscoring chances in an end-to-end encounter.

Gordon was lively for the visitors and was ably supported by fellow debutant Bradley down Liverpool's right flank. The latter, however, showed his inexperience when he brought down Dimitris Giannoulis towards the end of the first half.

Christos Tzolis missed the ensuing spotkick. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved with his feet after his initial weak block led to the concession of the penalty.

Liverpool doubled their lead just five minutes after the break. Kostas Tsimikas embarked on a bursting run down the left flank, and his perfect cross into the box was headed home by Divock Origi.

Minamino made sure of the result when he showed great individual skill to dribble across the Norwich defense before converting from a tight angle.

The result was the exact scoreline by which Liverpool triumphed on the opening day of the current Premier League campaign. The Reds will know the identity of their next opponent when the draws for the next round are made on Wednesday.

Here is a rundown of how Jurgen Klopp's players fared in the game at Carrow Road.

Liverpool player ratings against Norwich City

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8/10

The Liverpool goalkeeper made five saves in the game, most of which were routine saves. His most important contribution came when he saved from the spot to preserve his side's first-half lead.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7.5/10

Konstantinos Tsimikas was not as effective down the flanks in the first half but saw more of the ball after the break. He regularly contributed to Liverpool's attack from set-pieces and provided the assist for their second goal. He was replaced by Andrew Robertson midway through the second half.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Liverpool's stand-in skipper barely put a foot wrong all night. His positioning and anticipation helped snuff out Norwich's attack when they ventured forward.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

The former RB Leipzig man was calm and assured alongside Gomez. He ended the night with two tackles and two clearances.

Conor Bradley - 6/10

Conor Bradley is already a full international with Northern Ireland. He combined well with Kaide Gordon down the right flank. However, his inexperience showed when he committed a foul in the area.

Naby Keita - 5.5/10

Naby Keita did not pull his weight in a first-half showing that saw him bypassed by the Norwich midfielders. He was hauled off at halftime for debutant Tyler Morton.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

The 20-year-old was the chief instigator of most of Liverpool's attacks. He had a pass accuracy of 92.9% before his substitution for Jordan Henderson in the 86th minute.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain - 7/10

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain was not as involved as he could have been and did not utilize the full range of his directness. However, it was his flick that allowed Minamimo to score Liverpool's third goal. It was one of two chances he created on the night.

Takumi Minamino - 8.5/10

Takumi Minamino scored a brace

The Japan international opened his account for the season with a well-taken brace. Both goals came from his two shots on the night.

Divock Origi - 7.5/10

Divock Origi provided the assist for the opening goal before doubling Liverpool's lead in the second half. The 26-year-old was guilty of profligacy on occasion and only hit the target with one of his four shots.

Kaide Gordon - 7.5/10

Big things are expected of Kaide Gordon in the future. The 16-year-old became the fifth-youngest debutant for Liverpool on Tuesday. His trickery and change of pace provided some of the most exciting moments of the game, although his influence somewhat waned in the second half.

Substitutes

Tyler Morton - 5.5/10

Tyler Morton made his Liverpool debut when he came on at halftime but was not as involved in the game as his fellow debutants.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

The Scotland international made one interception and one tackle in the 24 minutes he spent on the field.

Jordan Henderson - N/A

Jordan Henderson promptly inherited the captain's armband upon his introduction but did not have enough touches of the ball to warrant a rating.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh