Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds blow away Canaries | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool started their 2021-22 Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all scored for the visitors as the Canaries were served a baptism of fire on their top-flight return.

Unlike in the same fixture on the first day of the 2019-20 season, the Reds didn't get off to a flyer, although Jota displayed poacher's instincts by slamming the ball home after finding a gap in their defence.

Firmino came off the bench in the second half and doubled Liverpool's advantage, even though it was all about Salah, who showed superb technique and vision to find him out after getting in behind the defence.

He then proceeded to add a goal of his own, a thumping volley from outside the box, to add gloss to the scoreline.

Eventually, the Canaries succumbed to a heavy defeat, but they did put up a fight, especially in the first half. On that note, here are the five key talking points from the match:

#1 Mohamed Salah loves opening-day fixtures

Mohamed Salah was on target against Norwich again, just like in the opening day in 2019.

With a goal against Norwich City, Mohamed Salah created history. He became the first-ever player to net in five consecutive opening-day fixtures in the Premier League.

The run started with a goal on his league debut in 2017 against Watford. Salah has not looked back since then, scoring against West Ham, Norwich, Leeds United (a hat-trick) and Norwich again.

Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score on five consecutive opening weekends ✨ pic.twitter.com/CRYJUynpIp — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2021

On the first two occasions he did so, he ended up with the Golden Boot!. So could the Egyptian ace's strike on Saturday spark another prolific season? He certainly looks ready for it.

#2 Virgil Van Dijk returns for Liverpool with a bang

Liverpool's talisman in defence is back.

After sitting out for ten months with a ligament injury, Virgil van Dijk returned to Liverpool's XI. The Dutchman exuded his trademark composure on the ball, and turned in a performance that has made him the star he is today.

He kept Norwich's talismanic striker Teemu Pukki in check, and didn't give him a chance in aerial duels too. Van Dijk also made four clearances in the match.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League career by numbers:



👕 163 games

💯 100 wins

🔒 62 clean sheets

⚽️ 14 goals

🏅 1 Player of the Season

🏆 1 title



His win percentage at Liverpool is 76%. 🤯 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Fxx191gKFD — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 14, 2021

In his first game back in the side, the 30-year-old has reminded the Reds what they missed all this while. If this performance is anything to go by, Van Dijk seems ready to take the new season by storm. Onwards and upwards.

