Norwich City 1-3 Manchester United: 3 reasons why the Red Devils won the match | Premier League 2019/20

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United put in a fine performance to defeat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road, with goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secure their first away victory in the league since this season.

The Red Devils came into this game off the back of a patchy 1-0 win away at Partizan Belgrade. The visitors began the game brightly and went ahead in the 25th minute through McTominay's well-drilled finish into the bottom corner. That goal was the 2,000th Manchester United had scored in the Premier League, making them the first side to achieve the feat.

However, their penalty woes continued, as both Martial and Rashford missed from the spot, taking their tally of missed penalties this season to four. Despite his heroics, Tim Krul was powerless to stop the visitors from putting three past him.

With the victory, Manchester United have climbed up to 7th on the standings and here, we take a look at three factors that contributed to their win over Norwich City.

#3 Norwich City's style of play played to Manchester United's strengths

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Under Daniel Farke's management, Norwich City have earned a reputation of being one of the more fluid and attacking sides in the country and it was this style of play that led them to the Championship title last season.

In addition to finishing top, the Canaries were also the division's most potent side, scoring 93 goals, with Teemu Pukki leading their charge.

However, their style of play also meant that they were prone to being sliced open at will and they conceded a total of 57 goals last season.

Upon their promotion, many felt Farke would abandon this style of play in favor of more compactness, but their opening game against Liverpool put paid to those thoughts, with Norwich going all out.

With this system, they also pulled off a memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester City, but beyond that, there has not been too many causes for optimism and Norwich are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap.

It is no hidden secret that Manchester United struggle against teams that employ the low block and the losses against Crystal Palace and Newcastle best encapsulated this point.

Solskjaer's side do not have players with the technique or skillset to slice tight defenses open and they have generally struggled against teams who have been content to defend.

By contrast, Manchester United's best games so far this season have come in matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leicester City and it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that all three clubs have one thing in common.

They are all attack-oriented teams who impose their gameplan on their opponents regardless of who they are playing and Manchester United generally thrive against clubs who come out to attack.

Playing on the front foot means that there is always space left behind and with pacy forwards like Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, and Anthony Martial, United's counterattacking system functions well.

Though Norwich might be a 'small club', they do not play like one and against Manchester United, the spaces left in behind by their high pressing played into the visitors' hands. This was a major reason why Manchester United scored three goals in a game for the first time in over two months.

