Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Tammy Abraham (2) and Mason Mount handed Frank Lampard his first win as Chelsea boss

A brace from Tammy Abraham and yet another superb effort from Mason Mount gave Frank Lampard his first win as Blues boss, as Chelsea pipped Norwich City at Carrow Road by 3-2.

For the hosts, Todd Cantwell and of course, Teemu Pukki scored to keep the hosts in the game.

Both sides started the game positively, with four out of the five goals coming inside the first 30 minutes. The flow of the game was smoot, as both Norwich and Chelsea played with tons of urgency and purpose.

However, the Blues came out as deserved winners, owing to their patience and solidity in the second 45 minutes. They defended high up the pitch, got that winning goal and most importantly, were far more disciplined at the back.

Quite clearly, the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen put their recent defensive worries aside and played with discipline when the opposition came charging down.

On that note, we look at five major talking points from Chelsea's enthralling victory over Norwich City in the Premier League.

#1 Abraham repays Lampard's faith by opening the scoring

Abraham got Chelsea off to a flier

As envisaged by the larger set of observers, Norwich and Chelsea committed bodies in the center of the park, moved the ball about quickly and set the tempo. Both sides continued to share the ball in their quest to play with freedom and intensity.

But just as we've seen from Chelsea so far this season, they started strong right from the outset. The ball was swiftly played around by the Blues whenever they advanced into the Canaries' half. However, as their boss suggested after the 1-1 draw against Leicester, they had to be clinical.

Advertisement

And boy they were, as Tammy Abraham pounced on an accurate cross from an advancing Cesar Azpilicueta, controlled it with perfection and kept his half volley on the ground, past Tim Krul.

After a couple of fine exchanges, Pulisic played in the Chelsea skipper, who made no mistake in finding the number 9.

1 / 5 NEXT