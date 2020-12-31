Norwich City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City welcome Barnsley to Carrow Road on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers.

A penalty from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki put Norwich City ahead in the second half, but QPR managed to equalize via a Bright Osayi-Samuel penalty to share the spoils.

Barnsley, on the other hand, beat Rotherham United 2-1 on Wednesday at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

First-half goals from attacker Cauley Woodrow and midfielder Alex Mowatt secured the win for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. Striker Michael Smith scored the consolation goal for Rotherham United.

Norwich City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Scotland international Oli McBurnie for Barnsley was cancelled out by a strike from winger Josh Murphy for Norwich City.

Advertisement

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-L-D

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-W-W

Norwich City vs Barnsley Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, young defender Bali Mumba, winger Onel Hernandez, young attacker Adam Idah and right-back Sam Byram.

There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Lukas Rupp.

Injured: Tim Krul, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre, right-back Jordan Williams and left-back Ben Williams.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Aapo Halme, Jordan Williams, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Barden, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Xavi Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell, Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser

Norwich City vs Barnsley Prediction

Norwich City sit at the top of the league table, and are three points ahead of second-placed Brentford. The Canaries have done well, but with the January transfer window about to open, they will be wary of interest in their star players.

Advertisement

Emiliano Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are targets for clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been impressive under the management of Valerien Ismael.

They are eighth in the league table and could make a push for the playoff spots.

However, like Norwich City, the January transfer window brings with it interest in players like Alex Mowatt and Callum Styles.

Barnsley could prove to be a problematic team to play against, and while Norwich City should be able to beat them, it will definitely be a tight game.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Barnsley

Also Read: Brentford vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21