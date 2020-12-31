Brentford vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to welcome Bristol City to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this encounter following a 2-1 win over Jason Tindall's Bournemouth on Wednesday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Goals from Danish right-back Henrik Dalsgaard and Ghana international Tariqe Fosu ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Striker Dominic Solanke scored the consolation goal for Bournemouth.

Bristol City, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Luton Town on Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from midfielders Glen Rea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured the win for Nathan Jones' Luton Town. An own goal from centre-back Sonny Bradley in the second half proved to be a mere consolation for Bristol City.

Brentford vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in January 2020, with Brentford thrashing 10-man Bristol City 4-0.

A brace from striker Ollie Watkins, now at Aston Villa, and goals from young winger Bryan Mbeumo and Algeria international Said Benrahma, now at West Ham United, sealed the deal for the Bees. Bristol City had veteran centre-back Ashley Williams sent off in the first half.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-W-W-W

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-W-L

Brentford vs Bristol City Team News

Brentford

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Shandon Baptiste and Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of Denmark international Christian Norgaard.

Injured: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Christian Norgaard

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Meanwhile, Bristol City have a host of injury issues to deal with. Manager Dean Holden will be without winger Callum O'Dowda, attacker Jamie Paterson, defender Jay Dasilva, and Austria international Andreas Weimann.

Defender Steven Sessegnon, midfielders Liam Walsh and Joe Williams and centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Nathan Baker are also injured.

Injured: Callum O'Dowda, Jamie Paterson, Jay Dasilva, Andreas Weimann, Steven Sessegnon, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe, Antoine Semenyo, Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Han-Noah Massengo, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Brentford vs Bristol City Prediction

Brentford's win over Bournemouth could prove to be fundamental in the promotion race. The Bees now sit second in the league table, three points behind Norwich City. They are clearly in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Last season might have ended in heartbreak, but Brentford have recovered from a slow start and are doing well.

🥇 Ivan Toney ends 2020 top of the goalscoring charts in @EFL - Toney scored in 20 of his 32 League appearances during the year, totalling 26 goals pic.twitter.com/yDx94Fk42t — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 30, 2020

Bristol City, on the other hand, have been ravaged by injuries. They sit 10th in the league table, but have lost four of their last five games. They will have to be at their very best to stand a chance of picking up a result against one of the best teams in the Championship.

Brentford will be the favorites to win the game, and given their current form, should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Bristol City

