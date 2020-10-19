Norwich City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to host Birmingham City at Carrow Road on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game following a 2-1 win over Rotherham United two days ago at the New York Stadium. An own goal from centre-back Michael Ihiekwe and a late second-half penalty from striker Jordan Hugill sealed the victory for Norwich City.

Forward Freddie Ladapo scored the consolation goal for Rotherham United, who had defender Angus MacDonald sent off in the second half.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at St. Andrew's. A second-half penalty from Scotland international Barry Bannan gave Sheffield Wednesday the three points.

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. The Canaries have won six games, lost one and drawn five.

The two teams last met each other in 2019, with Norwich City beating Birmingham City 3-1. Goals from Finland international Teemu Pukki, midfielder Mario Vrancic and German midfielder Tom Trybull secured the win for Norwich City. Striker Che Adams, now at Southampton, scored the consolation goal for Birmingham City.

Norwich City form guide in the Championship: W-D-L-L-W

Birmingham City form guide in the Championship: W-D-D-D-L

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Team News

Norwich City have a couple of injury concerns. Manager Daniel Farke will be unable to deploy midfielder Kieran Dowell and right-back Sam Byram, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Birmingham City will be without former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran due to an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of key striker Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Injured: Josh McEachran

Doubtful: Lukas Jutkiewicz

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Xavi Quintilla, Kenny McLean, Lukas Rupp, Mario Vrancic, Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen, Gary Gardner, Adam Clayton, Dan Crowley, Ivan Sanchez, Scott Hogan, Jeremie Bela

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League but managed to hold on to their best players, including Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell. While they have endured a rocky start to the season, the Canaries have what it takes to bounce back quickly.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, have begun a new era under manager Aitor Karanka. The Blues have not enjoyed the best of starts, and will rely on players like Scott Hogan to lead the attack in the potential absence of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Norwich City have a good squad and they have managed to strengthen it during the summer, despite losing Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey. They should have enough talent and squad depth to edge past Birmingham City.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Birmingham City

