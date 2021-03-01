Norwich City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play host to Brentford at Carrow Road on Wednesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers yesterday at Adams Park. Second-half goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and young Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Michael O'Neill's Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Second-half goals from German midfielder Vitaly Janelt and star striker Ivan Toney ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Winger Jacob Brown scored the goal for Stoke City.

Norwich City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from striker Ivan Toney for Brentford was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Scotland international Kenny McLean for Norwich City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-L-L

Norwich City vs Brentford Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, right-back Sam Byram and German midfielder Marco Stiepermann. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Injured: Marco Stiepermann, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Rico Henry, Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Lukas Rupp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Teemu Pukki

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Norwich City vs Brentford Prediction

Norwich City are at the top of the league table, seven points ahead of second-placed Brentford. The Canaries have done well this season, with stars like Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki continuing to be key players for them.

𝗔𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦 👊 pic.twitter.com/SE3ckjQYCa — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 28, 2021

Brentford, on the other hand, have won only two of their last five league games, losing the other three. In Ivan Toney the Bees have arguably the best player in the Championship this season, with the striker scoring 25 goals so far in the league.

Both sides have been impressive this season, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Brentford

