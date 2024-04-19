Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2024

The action continues in round 44 of the EFL Championship as Norwich City play host to Bristol City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Both sides have hit their stride at the business end of the season and we anticipate an action-packed contest as they look to end the campaign on a high.

Norwich City continued their push for a playoff spot as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium last Saturday.

The Canaries have now gone three consecutive games without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine, and have lost just one of their last seven matches since March 9.

With 71 points from 43 matches, Norwich City are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, six points above seventh-placed Hull City just outside the playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Nahki Wells came up clutch for Bristol City last time out as he converted his penalty in the 11th minute of stoppage time to hand the Robins a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Liam Manning’s men have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion on March 16.

With 58 points from 43 matches, Bristol City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table, one point behind 11th-placed Cardiff City.

Norwich City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Norwich City have won all but one of their last seven games against the Robins, with a 1-0 loss in February 2023 being the exception.

Bristol City have failed to win four of their last five away matches, losing three and claiming one draw since late February.

Norwich are on a run of eight consecutive Championship home wins, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction

Norwich City and Bristol City have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

The Canaries have been near impenetrable on home turf and we are tipping them to secure a ninth consecutive home win this weekend.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Bristol City

Norwich City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Norwich’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last eight meetings between the sides)

