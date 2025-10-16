Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Norwich City and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 10 clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Carrow Road.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Ipswich Town before the international break a fortnight ago. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Cedric Kipre and Jden Philogene scoring either side of Oscar Schwartau's 35th-minute strike. Jack Clarke stepped off the bench to complete the scoring in the second half.

Bristol City, meanwhile, let a one-goal lead slip in a 2-1 defeat at home to QPR. They were ahead at the break thanks to Emil Riis' second-minute strike. Richard Kone equalized in the 66th minute while PaulSmyth scored the match-winner with six minutes left on the clock.

The loss saw the Robins fall to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from nine games. Norwich are 19th on eight points.

Norwich City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 82nd meeting between the two sides. Norwich City have 39 wins to their name, Bristol City were victorious on 23 occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Bristol City claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of Norwich's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Norwich have lost all five home games they have played across competitions this season.

Five of Bristol's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Norwich are winless in their last five games (three losses).

Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction

Norwich City have made a nightmarish start to the season and are embroiled in an early relegation scrap rather than being in the promotion conversation, which would have been ideal. The Canaries are one of just two sides yet to register a point in front of their fans so far.

Bristol City made a five-game unbeaten start to the Championship (three wins) but have failed to win four games played since then (two losses).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Bristol City

Norwich City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

