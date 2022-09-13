Norwich City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Norwich City and Bristol City go head-to-head at the Carrow Road Stadium on Wednesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The Canaries, who have won their last five games in the league, will look to continue in the same vein and stake their claim as early title contenders.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



To purchase your tickets and to find out more, visit our website below



#NCFC 🎟️ Tickets for our away fixture against Reading are also now on sale for selected fans.To purchase your tickets and to find out more, visit our website below 🎟️ Tickets for our away fixture against Reading are also now on sale for selected fans.To purchase your tickets and to find out more, visit our website below ⬇️#NCFC

Norwich City maintained their fine run of results as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Coventry City a fortnight ago.

The Canaries have won their last five league games, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since August’s 2-1 loss against Hull City.

With 16 points from eight games, Norwich City are currently second in the EFL Championship table, one point off first-placed Sheffield United.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



EFL statement The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.EFL statement The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.EFL statement ⬇️

Like the hosts, Bristol City made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Blackburn Rovers 3-2 away from home.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws.

Bristol City are currently fourth in the league standings after picking up 14 points from their eight games so far.

Norwich City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

Norwich City hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from the last 74 meetings between the sides. Bristol City have picked up 20 wins in that time, while 18 games have ended all square.

Norwich City Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Bristol City Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Norwich City vs Bristol City Team News

Norwich City

The Canaries will be without a host of first-team players for this midweek clash through injury.

Injured: Jon Rowe, Liam Gibbs, Sam McCallum, Jakob Sörensen, Isaac Hayden, Dimitris Giannoulis

Suspended: None

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



#NCFC Norwich City can confirm that Milot Rashica has joined Galatasaray SK on a season-long loan. Norwich City can confirm that Milot Rashica has joined Galatasaray SK on a season-long loan. #NCFC

Bristol City

The visitors will be without Tomas Kalas and Ayman Benarous, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Sam Byram; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McLean; Joshua Sargent, Aaron Ramsey, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Mark Sykes, Jay Dasilva, Matty James, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann, Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction

Norwich City and Bristol City have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the league standings. We predict a thrilling contest on Wednesday with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Bristol City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P