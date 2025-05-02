Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Norwich City and Cardiff City lock horns in the final round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich are coming off a goalless draw at Middlesbrough last weekend. Despite dominating possession (51%), the Canaries couldn't break the deadlock at the Riverside as a share of the spoils ensued.

With the stalemate, Thorup's side snapped a three-game losing streak to move up to 14th in the points table, with 54 points from 45 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff are fresh off a goalless stalemate as well, at home to West Bromwich Albion. The Bluebirds (48%) were dominated on possession, with each side having five shots on target, but neither could pierce the other's citadel as they split points.

Following an abysmal campaign, the Bluebirds' fate is already sealed, being dead-bottom in the standings, with 44 points from 45 games, winning a league-low nine times.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Cardiff Championship clash at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Cardiff 36-18 but lost the reverse fixture 2-1 away in November.

Their last 15 games across competitions have seen conclusive results, with the Canaries winning 10 and losing five.

Norwich have won once in their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Cardiff have won once in their last eight road outings across competitions, losing four

Form guide (last five games across compeitions, most recent result first): Norwich: D-L-L-L-D; Cardiff: D-D-L-L-D

Norwich City vs Cardiff City prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Cardiff, who will play in the third division next season. Recent form of both teams is nothing to talk home about.

In terms of head-to-head, the Canaries have a significant advantage, but recent meetings have yielded mixed results. Norwich, though, have won three of their last four league clashes with Cardiff.

Interim manager Aaron Ramsey failed to spark a miraculous turnaround in the Bluebirds' fortunes, as they are set for life in League One next season. They would want to end their forgettable Championship campaign with a win.

However, with little to play for for either side, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Cardiff City

Norwich City vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Cardiff to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept one clean sheet in five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

