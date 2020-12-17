Norwich City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play hosts to Cardiff City at Carrow Road on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City recorded a 2-1 win over Reading on Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Finland international Teemu Pukki secured the win for the Canaries. Talented young attacker Michael Olise scored the consolation goal for Reading.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, beat Birmingham City 3-2 on Wednesday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Goals from German striker Robert Glatzel, Wales international Harry Wilson and centre-back Sean Morrison sealed the win for the Bluebirds.

Defender Marc Roberts and Spanish winger Ivan Sanchez scored the consolation goals for Birmingham City.

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Norwich City beating Cardiff City 3-1. A brace from forward Dennis Srbeny, now at Paderborn, and a goal from young right-back Max Aarons ensured victory for Norwich City.

Gabonese centre-back Bruno Ecuele Manga scored the consolation goal for Cardiff City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-W-W

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-L-W

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Team News

Norwich City have a few injury issues. Manager Daniel Farke will be without Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, young defender Bali Mumba, Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, winger Onel Hernandez and right-back Sam Byram. Spanish left-back Xavi Quintilla and midfielder Kieran Dowell are doubts to feature.

Injured: Tim Krul, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Xavi Quintilla, Kieran Dowell

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will be without Wales international Kieffer Moore, midfielder Lee Tomlin and full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are all out injured.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Lee Tomlin, Kieffer Moore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael McGovern, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Josh Martin

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Harry Wilson, Gavin Whyte, Robert Glatzel, Sheyi Ojo

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Norwich City sit at the top of the EFL Championship table, and are three points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth.

Emiliano Buendia continues to be an underrated player, and a club like Arsenal, in desperate need for creativity, could fill that void with a move for the Argentine in the winter. The move could take place next month if Norwich City are willing to sell.

He is 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 player! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iMcwUAd0vn — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 16, 2020

Cardiff City, on the other hand, lost key striker Kieffer Moore to injury. Robert Glatzel has been a good alternative option, while Liverpool loanees Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson are key players in attack.

Norwich City have done well this season, and should be able to edge past Cardiff City.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Cardiff City

