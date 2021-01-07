Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Norwich City welcome Coventry City to Carrow Road on Saturday for their FA Cup third-round clash.

Norwich City come into this game following a 1-0 win over Valerien Ismael's Barnsley last Saturday at Carrow Road.

A second-half goal from talented Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia was enough to secure the win for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Coventry City, on the other hand, beat 10-man Millwall 2-1 last Saturday at the Den. An own goal from centre-back Jake Cooper in the first half and a goal from midfielder Gustavo Hamer ensured victory for Mark Robins' Coventry City.

A penalty from attacker Jed Wallace proved to be a mere consolation for Millwall, who had Scottish defender Murray Wallace sent off late in the second half.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Norwich City have won four games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

A first-half penalty from Mario Vrancic for Norwich City was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Coventry City attacker Maxime Biamou.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-D-W

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-D-L-W

Norwich City vs Coventry City Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City will be without Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, full-back Bali Mumba, and winger Onel Hernandez, who are injured. Veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and right-back Sam Byram are also sidelined.

There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Lukas Rupp.

Injured: Onel Hernandez, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be missing winger Jodi Jones, attacker Tyler Walker and midfielder Liam Kelly, who are all injured.

There are doubts over the availability of Slovakian goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Tyler Walker, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: Marko Marosi

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Gibson, Xavi Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Alexander Tettey, Kieran Dowell, Emiliano Buendia, Jordan Hugill, Przemyslaw Placheta

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Jordan Shipley, Maxime Biamou

Norwich City vs Coventry City Prediction

Norwich City, despite not being at their fluent best, sit on the top of EFL Championship table.

Much of their success has been down to the form of talented forward Emiliano Buendia. His consistent performances have seen him linked with a move to Arsenal and Leeds United in the Premier League.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table. They have some talented individuals in their squad, including midfielder Gustavo Hamer and centre-back Leo Ostigard.

The Canaries have not been highly impressive, but they have got the job done so far. We expect that trend to continue in this game, and for Norwich City to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City

