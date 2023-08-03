Norwich City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Norwich City and Hull City get their 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign underway when they go head-to-head on Saturday.

The Tigers take a trip to Carrow Road where they have failed to win their last four visits and will be looking to end this poor run.

Norwich failed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League as they finished 13th in the Championship table after a truly forgettable campaign.

The Canaries, who were relegated from the English top flight in the 2021-22 campaign, picked up 62 points from their 46 matches, seven points adrift of the playoffs places.

Norwich City have shown promise in pre-season, where they finished unbeaten in their seven friendlies, claiming four wins and three draws.

Like the hosts, Hull City endured a disappointing Championship campaign last term as they finished 15th in the league table.

Liam Rosenior’s men picked up 58 points from 46 matches and will be playing in the second tier for the second consecutive season since their promotion from League One in 2021.

Like Saturday’s hosts, Hull City finished pre-season unbeaten, claiming four wins and four draws in their eight friendly matches.

Norwich City vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Norwich City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last four home games against Hull City, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in September 2010.

The Tigers are without a win in their last 10 away games in the Champions, losing four and picking up six draws since January’s 4-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.

Norwich City have lost all but one of their last five home games in the Championship, with a goalless draw against Rotherham United on April 10 being the exception.

Norwich City vs Hull City Prediction

The last five meetings between Norwich City and Hull City have produced a combined 19 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at Carrow Road. Norwich’s home record in this fixture gives them a slight edge and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Hull City

Norwich City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six clashes)