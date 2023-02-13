Norwich City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14, 2023 

Norwich City will host Hull City at Carrow Road on Tuesday (February 14) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results under new manager David Wagner but remain in playoff reckoning. Norwich lost 1-0 to Bristol City in their last league outing. They fell behind midway through the first half and failed to find their way back into the game despite dominating possession. Norwich have picked up 42 points from 30 games this season and sit tenth in the league table.

Hull, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their season but have now begun to adapt to life under manager Liam Rosenior and pushing for promotion. They played out a goalless draw against Stoke City last time out and could have no complaints after a largely passive performance.

The visitors are 11th in the standings, level on points with their midweek opponents.

Norwich City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Norwich and Hull, who lead 16-14.

Hull have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Only five of the Canaries' 12 league wins this season have come at home.

The Tigers have conceded 44 goals in the Championship this season, the most by any team in the top half of the standings.

Norwich City vs Hull City Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled at home turf recently, going winless in their last seven games.

Hull, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning twice. They have lost just one of their last nine games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Hull City

Norwich City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Norwich's last five league games.)

