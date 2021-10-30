Norwich City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st October 2021

Norwich City will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Leeds United at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Leeds United are currently 17th in the Premier League table, with seven points from nine matches played so far. They are coming off a 2-0 loss against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. A goal each from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah helped the Gunners reach the quarterfinals of the cup.

Norwich City, meanwhile, were handed a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of table-toppers Chelsea in the last competitive fixture they played. Norwich are bottom of the standings with just two points from nine games. They are yet to win a match and have two draws and seven losses to show for their efforts.

Norwich City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich have won four of their six Premier League meetings with Leeds (one draw, one loss). This is their first game against each other in the competition since May 1995 – a 2-1 win for Leeds that confirmed Norwich’s relegation.

Leeds have lost just one of their last five away league games against Norwich (two wins, two draws), winning 3-0 in their last visit to Carrow Road in the Championship in August 2018.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds are unbeaten in all eight of their league games against sides in the relegation zone (six wins, two draws). However, they have failed to win either such match so far this season, drawing 1-1 with both Burnley and Newcastle.

Leeds United @LUFC 🇧🇷 Raphinha retains his place in Tite's @CBF_Futebol squad for their qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina 🇧🇷 Raphinha retains his place in Tite's @CBF_Futebol squad for their qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina

Norwich City vs Leeds United Prediction

Both sides have struggled to find form in the 2021-22 EPL season and are flirting with relegation. Leeds have suffered a serious drop in performance levels compared to last season and Marcelo Bielsa will hope that his side rally and string a few wins together.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



#NCFC | @FootballManager 🗣 The boss on feeling the pain of last weekend and looking to restore some pride on Sunday against Leeds. 🗣 The boss on feeling the pain of last weekend and looking to restore some pride on Sunday against Leeds.#NCFC | @FootballManager

Norwich look like a lost cause and manager Daniel Farke's position is in danger. A loss against Leeds United on Sunday will certainly compound his problems and while he will want his team to get their first win, a draw is likely to be on the cards.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United

Norwich City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Norwich have had trouble scoring goals, netting once in their last six outings, and Leeds have failed to score in each of their last three away games in all competitions.)

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals: YES (Less than 2.5 goals have been scored in five of Leeds' last six matches and the visitors arrive without their main striker Patrick Bamford, who is injured).

