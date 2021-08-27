Norwich City vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Leicester City are back in action in the Premier League this weekend with an important fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. Leicester City have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Norwich City dominated the Championship last season and finished at the top of the standings to secure automatic promotion. The Canaries were given a reality check by Manchester City last weekend and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Leicester City narrowly missed out on a place in the top four last season and will be intent on proving their mettle this year. The Foxes have excellent players in their ranks and have grown in stature in the Premier League under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers.

Norwich City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City have a slight historical advantage over Norwich City and have won 23 out of 56 matches played between the two teams. Norwich City have managed 22 victories against Leicester City and will want to level the scales and Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Norwich City. Leicester City were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Norwich City form guide in the Premier League: L-L

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: L-W

Norwich City vs Leicester City Team News

Norwich City need to win this game

Norwich City

Przemyslaw Pacheta, Andrew Omobamidele, Jordan Hugill, and Onel Hernandez are unavailable against Leicester City this weekend. Sam Byram is currently injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sam Byram

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Przemyslaw Pacheta, Andrew Omobamidele, Jordan Hugill, Onel Hernandez

Leicester City need to win this game

Leicester City

Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, and Wesley Fofana are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ayoze Perez was sent off against West Ham United last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ayoze Perez

Norwich City vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons; Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp, Kenny McLean; Todd Cantwell, Christos Tzolis, Teemu Pukki

Unseen footage from Tuesday's 6-0 win! 👀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 is out now!



🎥 https://t.co/0CCv7vPGH7 pic.twitter.com/wBSsYN56Wt — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 26, 2021

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy

Norwich City vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have exceptional players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. The Foxes will be intent on a top-four finish this season and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Norwich City have suffered heavy defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City so far and will face another difficult test in this fixture. Leicester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-3 Leicester City

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi