Norwich City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool's first Premier League trophy in three decades is on the horizon

Liverpool will be aiming to continue their unstoppable charge towards their first Premier League title in 30 years when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Reds, who are 22 points clear at the summit of the English top-flight, are unbeaten in 42 league games across two seasons, with their last defeat coming in January 2019 in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City. No club have taken three points off the Merseyside giants this season, with Manchester United the only team to have avoided defeat back in October.

Meanwhile, the Canaries sit at the opposite end of the table with 18 points from 25 games and are running out of time to prevent relegation back to the Championship. The East Anglian outfit have witnessed a slight recuperation in recent weeks as they picked up four points from their previous two Premier League fixtures courtesy of a win over Burnley and a draw against Newcastle United.

Norwich City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have history on their side when it comes to encounters against Norwich City as they have won 12 out of the 17 Premier League games against the Canaries, out of which three matches ended in draws. Their previous encounter predictably ended in favour of the Reds as they established a thumping 4-1 win at Anfield back in August.

Norwich City form guide (in all competitions): W-L-W-L-W-D

Liverpool form guide (in all competitions): W-W-D-W-W-W

Norwich City vs Liverpool Team News

Daniel Farke has no new injuries to be worried about, with Timm Klose the only player to be sidelined due to a long-term injury. The only team update for Norwich City would be the return of Ben Godfrey, who has served his three-match suspension after his red card against Bournemouth and will likely feature in Saturday's clash.

Injured: Timm Klose

Despite having given his first team a much-needed 14-day break, Jurgen Klopp could rotate his squad for their trip to Carrow Road as the Reds have a Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid just three days after playing the fixture. The return of Sadio Mane is a huge boost for the league leaders while Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner are unlikely to make their way back into the squad this weekend.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner

Norwich City vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Godfrey, Sam Byram; Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean; Emi Buendia, Ondrej Duda, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Norwich City vs Liverpool Prediction

Norwich City are unlikely to end Liverpool's scintillating winning streak in the Premier League as they look destined for the Championship once again. The Canaries, or any other English club, appear to be no match for the Merseyside giants this season and are expected to lose Saturday's fixture without finding the back of the net.

Verdict: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

