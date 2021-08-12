Norwich City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool will kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday as they take on freshly promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

An injury-ravaged Liverpool looked destined to finish outside the Champions League berths for the majority of the 2020-21 season. But a resurgent spell in the closing stages of the season saw them finish third in the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

A revitalized Liverpool unit is viewed as title challengers and the Canaries will have their work cut out on the first day of the season. The Merseysiders have had a decent pre-season in Austria, Germany and France.

They played out draws against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart. Klopp's men then beat Mainz 05 before losing to Hertha Berlin. They returned to Anfield last week and settled for a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao before registering a 3-1 win over Osasuna.

Norwich City won the EFL Championship to gain promotion to the Premier League title. Their latest outing in the Premier League came in the 2019-20 season and they started off that campaign with a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Daniel Farke will hope that the crowd at Carrow Road can get behind his side and egg them on to a positive result in their season opener.

Norwich City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In 66 meetings between Norwich City and Liverpool, the former has won just 14 times. Liverpool have won 37 matches. 15 games have ended as draws. The last time the two sides locked horns was in February 2020 when Liverpool won the game 1-0.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Norwich City.

Norwich City form guide (pre-season): W-W-W-W-L

Liverpool form guide (pre-season): D-W-L-D-W

Norwich City vs Liverpool Team News

Norwich City

Daniel Farke has a few selection concerns after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the season opener. Milot Rashica has returned to training after contracting Covid-19. Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Todd Cantwell, Onel Hernandez, Przemyslaw Placheta, Grant Hanley, Lukas Rupp are all doubts for this one.

Sam Byram is recovering after an operation on a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Sam Byram

Doubtful: Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Todd Cantwell, Przemyslaw Placheta, Grant Hanley, Lukas Rupp

Suspensions: None

Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp has provided an update on the availability of @VirgilvDijk and @J_Gomez97 ahead of Saturday 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2021

Andy Robertson suffered an ankle ligament injury in pre-season and is set to be sidelined for a while. Konstantinos Tsimikas is expected to start at left-back in his absence. Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have recovered from long-term injuries.

Curtis Jones will be unavailable for the game against Norwich due to the concussion protocol. Jordan Henderson is still getting back to full fitness and could be on the bench here.

Injuries: Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson

Suspensions: None

Norwich City vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Norwich City vs Liverpool Prediction

It's been a while since we've seen Liverpool at full-strength. They will be quite a handful to deal with for the Canaries.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith