Norwich City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play host to Luton Town at Carrow Road on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Thomas Frank's Brentford yesterday at Carrow Road. A first-half goal from star forward Emiliano Buendia secured the win for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Luton Town, on the other hand, beat Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest 1-0 yesterday at the City Ground. A second-half goal from midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe was enough to ensure victory for Nathan Jones' Luton Town.

Norwich City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Luton Town hold the advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Luton Town beating Norwich City 3-1. Goals from midfielder George Moncur, defender Matty Pearson and Republic of Ireland international James Collins sealed the deal for Luton Town. Former Getafe forward Emiliano Buendia scored the consolation goal for Norwich City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-L

Norwich City vs Luton Town Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Todd Cantwell, German midfielder Marco Stiepermann and right-back Sam Byram.

Injured: Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell, Marco Stiepermann, Sam Byram

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Meanwhile, Luton Town will be without Republic of Ireland international Eunan O'Kane, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-backs Tom Lockyer and Sonny Bradley.

Injured: Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Onel Hernandez, Teemu Pukki

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Simon Sluga, Jordan Clark, Matty Pearson, Kal Naismith, Dan Potts, Glen Rea, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, James Collins, Harry Cornick

Norwich City vs Luton Town Prediction

Norwich City sit at the top of the league table, ten points ahead of second-placed Brentford. The Canaries, barring any major surprises, look set for a return to the Premier League, with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia crucial to their success this season.

📊 The state of play after tonight's round of fixtures... pic.twitter.com/fXvm6Aoxe2 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 3, 2021

Luton Town, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, and have done well this season. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, on loan from Leicester City, has impressed with his performances, while attacker James Collins has provided some important goals.

The Canaries are in fine form and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Luton Town

