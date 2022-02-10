Norwich City vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips- 12th February 2022 | Premier League 2021-22

Norwich City are set to play Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. An early first-half goal from experienced Finnish striker Teemu Pukki for Norwich City was cancelled out by a second-half goal from star attacker Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Thomas Frank's Brentford 2-0 in the league. Goals from Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Norwich City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Norwich City have won two games, while the other two have ended in draws.

Manchester City's goals have been spread across the squad. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have all registered seven league goals.

Full-back Joao Cancelo has carried on his brilliant form from last season. He has one goal and five assists in the league.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have once again relied on the goalscoring prowess of Teemu Pukki. The Finland international has scored six league goals so far.

Norwich City vs Manchester City Prediction

Norwich City are currently 18th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand. Credit must be given to Dean Smith, who has overseen an improvement in Norwich City's performances and results since taking over from Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are still among the favourites to get relegated, but the fight they have displayed in recent months could see them avoid the drop. Much will depend on the performances of the teams around them though.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been at their dominant best. It does not surprise anyone to witness them dismantle their opposition with precision and class on a weekly basis, and their incredible quality is now taken for granted.

Squawka Football @Squawka



How many more can he get? Kevin De Bruyne has scored more Premier League goals this season (7) than he did in 2020/21 (6).How many more can he get? Kevin De Bruyne has scored more Premier League goals this season (7) than he did in 2020/21 (6).How many more can he get? 👀 https://t.co/tpf3DNFJwN

Despite lacking a prolific goalscorer, Manchester City have not looked limited in attack. It is a frightening prospect to imagine Erling Braut Haaland in this side, with Manchester City linked with the Borussia Dortmund superstar for some time now.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City

Norwich City vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Manchester City

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Can you see anyone catching them? Three points for #MCFC . Pep Guardiola's side move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League.Can you see anyone catching them? Three points for #MCFC. Pep Guardiola's side move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Can you see anyone catching them? https://t.co/bmDz27glpe

﻿

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Manchester City to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Abhinav Anand