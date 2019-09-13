Norwich City vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted XI for Man City | Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City's Sergio 'Kun' Aguero and Bernardo Silva celebrate

Premier League gameweek 5 commences with the champions, Manchester City, hot on the heels of early leaders, Liverpool. The Cityzens travel to Carrow Road in a late Saturday kickoff, and they'll be hoping Liverpool have slipped up long before they take on Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

The game is a mismatch of sorts, as the team in second place takes on the team that's second from bottom. Pep Guardiola's men are also the team with superior firepower in the league with 14 goals scored so far, whereas Norwich City has the most porous defence, with 10 goals conceded. Kevin De Bruyne and his cohorts are sure to be rubbing their hands in glee ahead of this trip.

The last time these sides met was way back in 2016, as a Manuel Pellegrini-led Man City side were held to a goalless draw at Carrow Road by Alex Neil's charges. However, this time out the statistics suggest a home loss for the Canaries.

Team news

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte being stretchered off

Aymeric Laporte is the most notable absentee for Man City, as the Argentinean was stretchered off with an injury, after slipping on the pitch against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out. The Frenchman is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

His go-to replacement would be John Stones, however, Guardiola will hope he has fully recovered from the muscle problem which has kept him out of the last three games. Fernandinho could also be drafted in as a replacement.

Leroy Sane is also a long term absentee, while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt after pulling out of the German squad due to illness. Gabriel Jesus should be fighting fit for the trip to Carrow Road, and Benjamin Mendy could be on the bench this weekend.

John Stones: Doubt

Gabriel Jesus: Doubt

Benjamin Mendy: Doubt

Ilkay Gundogan: Doubt

Leroy Sane: Out injured

Aymeric Laporte: Out injured

Probable starting XI for Manchester City

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sergio 'Kun' Aguero, Raheem Sterling.