Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Norwich City lock horns with Millwall on Saturday on the first day of the new Championship season. The two teams finished in opposite halves of the standings last campaign.

Liam Manning's Norwich are coming off a 13th-placed league finish, compiling 57 points from 46 games, winning 14. While they were safe from relegation concerns, they weren't in play-off contention, though, in what was a middling campaign.

The Canaries have had a mixed pre-season, winning two of seven games, losing as many. The two wins were against Northampton Town and NAC Breda, respectively, while the two losses were against Olympiacos and Breda.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season, with a final-day 3-1 loss at Burnley scuppering their chances of clinching a play-off place. The Lions garnered 68 points from 46 outings, winning 18, finishing two points off sixth placed Bristol City.

Neil's side have had an impressive pre-season, winning five of seven games, including the last four, losing twice. Three of their wins came without conceding, including the last one, against Estoril Praia (3-0).

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Norwich-Millwall Championship meeting at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 93 meetings across competitions, Norwich leads Millwall 42-28 but lost their last meeting - 3-1 away - in the Championship in April.

The Lions have won just twice in their last 11 meetings with Norwich, losing seven, since a 4-0 home win in the Championship in August 2017.

Norwich have two wins and as many losses in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

Millwall have won just once in their last five road outings, losing four, including the last two, all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: W-D-L-L-L; Millwall: L-W-W-L-W

Norwich City vs Millwall prediction

Although Norwich had a better 2024-25 campaign than Millwall, the Canaries haven't had the pre-season they expected, in contrast to the Lions.

In terms of head-to-head, though, Manning's side hold a distinct advantage, especially at home, where they are unbeaten in 21 league meetings, winning 14, their longest unbeaten home run against any opponent.

Millwall, though, have won two of their last three league skirmishes with Manning's side and will hope to continue their rousing pre-season form and avoid back-to-back opening-day losses for the first time since 2014.

Nevertheless, considering Norwich's superiority in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Millwall

Norwich City vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Norwich to win

Tip-2: Norwich to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one in their last five competitive outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

