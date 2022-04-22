Norwich City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2022

Norwich City will entertain Newcastle United at the Carrow Road Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Norwich have been unable to move up from rock bottom in the league standings and face an uphill task to retain their top-flight status, with just six games to go. They were unable to maintain their momentum last time around, falling to a 3-2 loss at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick condemned them to a loss after they avoided losses in their previous two games.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continued their ascend up the table, making it three wins in a row. They beat mid-table Crystal Palace 1-0 at home in their previous outing.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1934. Norwich have been the better team in this fixture, recording 24 wins against their northern rivals, who won 17 times, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Newcastle are without a win against Norwich since 2016. The Canaries also have one win in this period, with the remaining three games ending in draws, including the reverse fixture earlier this season, a 1-1 draw.

Norwich have scored the fewest goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season (3), while goals from set-pieces (12) account for roughly a third of Newcastle's strikes this term.

Norwich have scored in their last three home games in the competition, securing two losses and a win. Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost their last three away games, scoring just once.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Norwich conceded early in the game against Manchester United and only grew into the game in the second half. This lethargy has cost them many a point this season. They have home advantage against Newcastle, with the Magpies' last win at Carrow Road coming way back in 1994.

Newcastle have secured three wins in a row, all coming at home and all determined by one-goal margins. They will look to put a run of three away losses behind them and will look to ride their current form to secure another win.

Norwich have the second-worst defensive record in the league, and that might be their undoing against the Magpies. Newcastle could come out on top with another one-goal win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Newcastle United.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Newcastle to score first - Yes. (Norwich have conceded first in five of their last seven games; Newcastle have opened the scoring in three of their last four games).

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

