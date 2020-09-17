Norwich City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Out of the three clubs that were relegated from the English Premier League last season, Preston North End's opponents this weekend, Norwich City, are tipped the most likely to bounce straight back up.

It's no secret that ever since promotion in the 2018-19 season, the club has been preparing for a relegation-promotion bounce, with the Canaries attaining a long-term vision of being a mainstay top-flight club in the years to come.

Preston North End fans, on the other hand, would bite your arm off for just one season in the Premier League.

They finished a well-earned ninth last year and have done excellently to hold on to most, if not all, of their key players from the 2019-20 season. The Lancashire club may well be one of the dark horses of the new season.

Preston North End lost the first game of the season to Swansea City while Norwich claimed a 1-0 victory away at Huddersfield Town.

This game has been chosen as one of nine EFL games to pilot the safe return of 1,000 fans after supporters were barred from entry since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An alternative angle to our opening day W! 😁



Take a look behind the scenes at our victory over Huddersfield Town ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 15, 2020

Norwich City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Norwich have had the kinder share of results in the most recent meetings between these two, losing just once in their last six encounters.

Preston did come away with the win the last time they met Norwich in the league, triumphing 3-1 at home in the 2018-19 Championship season.

However, the Lilywhites have won just once in their last seven games at Carrow Road, losing 2-0 during their last visit in August 2018.

Norwich City vs Preston North End Team News

Todd Cantwell is likely to start amid rumours linking him with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Oliver Skipp, Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah – who scored the winner – all played well against Huddersfield Town last weekend and should retain their places in Daniel Farke's line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alex Neil, who faces his old side, has said this week that there are “too many negative vibes” around the club.

This comes after Daniel Johnson was left out of the squad last weekend with several reports claiming that he could be on his way to Scottish outfit Rangers.

He played 15 minutes in Preston's 2-1 League Cup win over Derby County on Tuesday but probably still won't start this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Godfrey, Xavier Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McClean, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Adam Idah, Teemu Pukki

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Connor Ripley, Alan Browne, Jordan Storey, Ben Davies, Andrew Hughes, Ben Pearson, Ryan Ledson, Billy Boden, Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen

Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction

While for some clubs, like Norwich, transfer speculation doesn't necessarily rock the boat, for others it can, and it looks like this is the case with Preston.

Manager Alex Neil stated that there is an air of negativity around the club, namely that of the speculation surrounding Johnson, and that doesn't bode well.

Norwich City looked in fine fettle last time out and should go on to comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-0 Preston North End