Norwich City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Norwich City and Reading close out the year on Friday (December 30) when they square off at Carrow Road in Week 25 of the EFL Championship.
The Canaries are unbeaten in six games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.
Norwich failed to find their feet in the Championship, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against ten-man Luton Town on Tuesday.
The Canaries have now lost three of their last four games — a run that saw Dean Smith relieved of his role as head coach. With 35 points from 24 games, Norwich are fifth in the Championship, level on points with Friday’s visitors in eighth place.
Meanwhile, Reading returned to winning ways when they saw off Swansea City 2-1 on home turf. That followed a 3-2 loss away to Birmingham City on December 16, which snapped their two-game winning streak.
While the Royals will look to leapfrog Norwich in the standings this weekend, they have struggled away from home. They hold the division’s second-worst record with 10 points from 12 games.
5 Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each on PointsBet
Norwich City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 31 wins from the last 80 meetings, Norwich boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.
- Reading have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last eight games against the Royals, claiming six wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in December 2016.
- Reading head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last four games, scoring seven goals and conceding five.
- The Canaries are winless in six of their last seven home games, losing four and claiming two draws since September.
Norwich City vs Reading Prediction
With Norwich and Reading level on points in the race for the playoffs, a cagey affair could ensue. While Reading are the more in-form side, the Canaries have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and should hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Reading
Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000 on BetMGM
Norwich City vs Reading Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their ten games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)
Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!