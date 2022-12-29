Norwich City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Norwich City and Reading close out the year on Friday (December 30) when they square off at Carrow Road in Week 25 of the EFL Championship.

The Canaries are unbeaten in six games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Norwich failed to find their feet in the Championship, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against ten-man Luton Town on Tuesday.

The Canaries have now lost three of their last four games — a run that saw Dean Smith relieved of his role as head coach. With 35 points from 24 games, Norwich are fifth in the Championship, level on points with Friday’s visitors in eighth place.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



Craig Shakespeare and Liam Bramley have also left the club.



We would like to thank them for their time here and wish all three well for the future.



#NCFC Norwich City have today parted company with head coach Dean Smith.Craig Shakespeare and Liam Bramley have also left the club.We would like to thank them for their time here and wish all three well for the future. Norwich City have today parted company with head coach Dean Smith. Craig Shakespeare and Liam Bramley have also left the club. We would like to thank them for their time here and wish all three well for the future.#NCFC

Meanwhile, Reading returned to winning ways when they saw off Swansea City 2-1 on home turf. That followed a 3-2 loss away to Birmingham City on December 16, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

While the Royals will look to leapfrog Norwich in the standings this weekend, they have struggled away from home. They hold the division’s second-worst record with 10 points from 12 games.

Norwich City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 80 meetings, Norwich boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Reading have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



#NCFC 🎙️ Allan Russell will be speaking to the media at 8.30am tomorrow morning to preview our game against Reading. 🎙️ Allan Russell will be speaking to the media at 8.30am tomorrow morning to preview our game against Reading. #NCFC https://t.co/K7YfxlEyV9

Norwich are unbeaten in their last eight games against the Royals, claiming six wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in December 2016.

Reading head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last four games, scoring seven goals and conceding five.

The Canaries are winless in six of their last seven home games, losing four and claiming two draws since September.

Norwich City vs Reading Prediction

With Norwich and Reading level on points in the race for the playoffs, a cagey affair could ensue. While Reading are the more in-form side, the Canaries have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Reading

Norwich City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their ten games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes