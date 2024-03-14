Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

Sunderland lock horns with Queens Park Rangers in round 37 of the Championship on Saturday (March 16).

Mike Dodds' Sunderland are coming off a 4-2 defeat at Southampton last weekend. The hosts surged to a two-goal lead before the Black Caps restored parity 19 minutes from time.

However, the Saints scored twice more to hand Dodd's side their sixth straight loss as their freefall continued. Sunderland are 12th in the standings, ahead of Bristol City on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are also coming off a defeat in their previous outing, losing 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough, who scored twice after the break. The Hoops are a point above the relegation zone, in 20th.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction and betting tips for the Sunderland-QPR Championship clash:

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 40 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead QPR 17-14.

The Black Caps have won three of their last five meetings with QPR, losing once. Their last meeting was a 3-1 away win for Sunderland earlier this season.

Sunderland have won just twice in their last six home games, losing four times, inlcuding the last two.

QPR have three wins - including the last two - in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-L-L-L-L; QPR: L-D-W-W-W

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. Even though Sunderland are placed higher in the standings than QPR, they are on a debilitating losing streak.

Dodds' side haven't won a point in six league games since beating Plymouth 3-1 at home last month. Meanwhile, QPR's recent form is promising, with their latest result snapping a four-game unbeaten run, where they won thrice.

In terms of head-to-head, Sunderland enjoy a marginal advantage and are unbeaten in four meetings, winning thrice. However, considering their recent wretched form, expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 QPR

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Sunderland to score: Yes (The Black Caps have scored in six of their last seven meetings with QPR.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced at least two goals.)