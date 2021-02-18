Norwich City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play host to Rotherham United at Carrow Road on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Mark Robins' Coventry City yesterday at St. Andrew's. Goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and star forward Emiliano Buendia sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Bournemouth yesterday at Dean Court. A first-half goal from Denmark international Philip Billing ensured victory for the Cherries.

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost one and drawn two.

📈 Getting better and better...

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating ten-man Rotherham United 2-1. An own goal from centre-back Michael Ihiekwe and a penalty from forward Jordan Hugill secured the win for the Canaries. Attacker Freddie Ladapo scored the consolation goal for Rotherham United, who had defender Angus MacDonald sent off in the second-half.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-D-D

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-W-L

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City will be without veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, while there are doubts over the availability of attacker Jordan Hugill, right-back Sam Byram and German midfielder Marco Stiepermann.

Injured: Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Jordan Hugill, Sam Byram, Marco Stiepermann

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

Meanwhile, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne will be unable to call upon the services of Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay, left-back Joe Mattock and winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Jamie Lindsay, Chiedozie Ogbene, Joe Mattock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Happy Teemu ☺

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson, Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Clark Robertson, Matthew Olosunde, Lewis Wing, Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Wes Harding, Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Norwich City are at the top of the EFL Championship table, four points ahead of second-placed Brentford. The Canaries have not been at their fluent best throughout the season, but have managed to get the necessary results.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are 21st in the league table, and have won two of their last five league games. Paul Warne's side have done well so far, with striker Michael Smith leading the line well.

The Canaries should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Rotherham United

