Norwich City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play host to Stoke City at Carrow Road on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Steve Cooper's Swansea City last Saturday at the Liberty Stadium. Goals from Ghana international Andre Ayew and midfielder Conor Hourihane ensured victory for the Canaries.

Stoke City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Veljko Paunovic's Reading last Saturday at the Bet365 Stadium. Both sides registered a combined three shots on target, with the likes of Lucas Joao and Michael Olise (Reading) and Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) unable to find the net.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Stoke City hold a slight advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with ten-man Norwich City beating Stoke City 3-2. A brace from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and a goal from star forward Emiliano Buendia secured the win for Norwich City, who had Buendia sent off in the second-half.

Young forward Tyrese Campbell and young centre-back Nathan Collins scored the consolation goals for Stoke City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-D-W-W

Stoke City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-D-D

Norwich City vs Stoke City Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, forward Jordan Hugill and right-back Sam Byram. There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Marco Stiepermann.

Injured: Jordan Hugill, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Doubtful: Marco Stiepermann

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Meanwhile, Stoke City will be without young forward Tyrese Campbell, who is out with an injury, while Welsh defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Michael O'Neill is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rhys Norrington-Davies

Norwich City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean, Oliver Skipp, Todd Cantwell, Lukas Rupp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Teemu Pukki

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Angus Gunn, Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Morgan Fox, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Jack Clarke, Steven Fletcher, James McClean

Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction

Norwich City are 2nd in the EFL Championship table, two points behind Brentford. The Canaries have not been at their fluent best recently, but the Canaries will be happy that they managed to hold on to players like Max Aarons and Emiliano Buendia despite interest from top European clubs.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are 9th in the league table, and have struggled of late. Former Manchester United forward Nick Powell has done well for them, with centre-back Harry Souttar also looking impressive.

Norwich City will be keen to get back to winning ways, and should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Stoke City

