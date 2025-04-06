Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Norwich City will host Sunderland at Carrow Road on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and are rapidly running out of time to secure a playoff spot as they sit eight points behind the top six with six games left to play.

They suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against last-placed Plymouth Argyle in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Josh Sargent pulled one back for the Canaries in the second half.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and have all but confirmed a spot in the playoffs with automatic promotion also attainable at this stage of the season. They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in their last match, with fullback Trai Hume scoring for a second game running to secure maximum points for the Black Cats on the road.

The visitors sit fourth in the Championship with 75 points and will be looking to close out the regular season in strong fashion.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Norwich and Sunderland. The home side have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won 22 times, with their other 16 matchups ending in draws.

The visitors have won all but one of their last four games in this fixture.

Norwich have scored 62 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leeds United (79) have scored more.

All but one of Sunderland's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Canaries have managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 games.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction

Norwich have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last 10. They have struggled for results on home turf of late but remain slight favorites heading into the midweek clash.

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six matches. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should just edge this one.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Sunderland

Norwich City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Black Cats' last five away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

