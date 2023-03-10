Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Norwich City and Sunderland draw the curtains on round 36 of the EFL Championship when they square off at the Carrow Road Stadium on Sunday (March 12).

The Black Cats head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak and will look to end this dry spell.

Norwich, meanwhile, leapfrogged Millwall into the playoffs places with a pulsating 3-2 win over the Lions last Saturday.

The Canaries have now gone five games without defeat in the league, picking up four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss to Bristol City on February 11.

With 55 points from 35 games, Norwich are sixth in the Championship, one point off Millwall just outside the playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Sunderland failed to move into the top half of the standings, as they fell to a humiliating 5-1 home defeat against Stoke City.

The Black Cats have now failed to win their last four games, picking up one point from the last 12 available.

With 49 points from 35 games, Sunderland are 11th in the Championship but could move level on points with eighth-placed Coventry City with a win this weekend.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 63 meetings, Norwich boast a superior record in the fixture.

Sunderland have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Norwich are on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss to Bristol City on February 11.

Sunderland are on a four-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing their last three games since a 3-0 win over QPR in February.

Norwich have won their last three home games, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction

Norwich have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

The Canaries take on an out-of-sorts Sunderland side who have lost their last three games. They should claim a comfortable win in front of their home fans once again.

Prediction: Norwich 3-1 Sunderland

Norwich City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corners in their last seven meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes