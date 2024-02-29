Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Norwich City will host Sunderland at Carrow Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run of form of late and remain in contention for the promotion playoffs. They played out a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in their last match, with Marcelino Nunez opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores early after the restart.

Norwich City sit seventh in the league table with 52 points from 32 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they play on Saturday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have failed to perform of late, prompting the dismissal of head coach Michael Beale after just 12 games at the helm. They were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City last time out, sitting two goals down before team captain Luke O'Nien headed home a second-half consolation goal.

The visitors sit 10th in the Championship standings with 47 points from 34 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Norwich and Sunderland. The home side have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won seven fewer. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

The Canaries have scored 59 goals in the English second tier this season, the highest of any team outside the playoff spots.

Only four of Sunderland's 14 league wins this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs Sunderland Prediction

Norwich are undefeated in their last five matches, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They have won their last four games at Carrow Road and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have lost their last three matches and have won just two of their last nine. They are without a win in their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Sunderland

Norwich City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)