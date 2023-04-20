Norwich City host Swansea City at Carrow Road in round 44 of the Championship on Saturday. Separated by three points in the standings, a thrilling battle could ensue between two sides making a late push for the playoffs.

The hosts slipped away from the playoffs places with a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers in midweek. David Wagner’s men have now gone three straight games without a win, claiming two points from a possible nine.

They have managed just one win in their last eight outings since March. With 62 points from 42 games, Norwich are tenth in the Championship, level on points with Sunderland and Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Swansea maintained their superb run of form with a thrilling 4-2 win over Preston North End at the Swansea.com Stadium in midweek. Russell Martin’s men have now won all but one of their last six outings, with a goalless draw with Coventry City on April 7 being the exception.

Swansea are 13th in the standings, level on 59 points with 12th-placed Watford and five points off the playoff places.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 25 wins from their last 58 meetings, Norwich boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Swansea have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in seven home games against Martin’s men, claiming five wins since a 3-0 loss in November 2018.

Swansea are on a six-match unbeaten run, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 since a 2-1 loss against Millwall in March.

Norwich are winless in three home games, losing twice since the start of March.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division and should put up a fight at Carrow Road. Norwich, meanwhile, have run out of steam in recent weeks but should do just enough to force a draw.

Prediction: Norwich 1-1 Swansea

Norwich City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Swansea's last ten games.)

