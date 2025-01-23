Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Norwich City will welcome Swansea City to Carrow Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both teams have registered nine wins in 28 league games and Norwich are in 12th place in the standings with 36 points, two more than 15th-placed Swansea.

The hosts began 2025 with two consecutive wins but have lost their last three games. They met league leaders Leeds United on Wednesday and suffered a 2-0 away loss, failing to score for the third consecutive match.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form in 2025, losing four of their five games in the competition. They suffered their third consecutive loss on Tuesday, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United. Florian Bianchini broke the deadlock in the seventh minute but Sheffield scored twice after the break to overturn the deficit.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 62 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 26-25 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

Swansea have lost their last four away games, failing to score in three while conceding 12 times.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Norwich and registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in September.

Norwich City have won four of their last six home games in the Championship while scoring 16 goals.

Swansea City have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring eight goals.

Norwich have the third-best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 43 goals, 12 more than the visitors.

Norwich have won just one of their last six Championship meetings against Swansea, with that win being registered away from home in 2022.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction

The Canaries have lost their last three games, conceding eight goals without scoring, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last two home meetings against Swansea, conceding five goals while scoring twice.

Marcelino Nunez, Liam Gibbs, Jacob Sorensen, Anis Ben Slimane, Gabriel Forsyth, and Tony Springett are sidelined with injuries. Amankwah Forson is also unlikely to start here. Borja Sainz continues to serve a ban and is a key absentee.

The Swans have been winless in five games in 2025, suffering four losses while conceding 13 goals. They have won just one of their last six away games, suffering four consecutive defeats.

There is no team news update for the visitors as Kristian Pedersen and Ollie Cooper are sidelined with injuries. Harry Darling was red-carded last week and has been given a three-match ban.

Both teams have been in poor touch recently and are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Swansea City

Norwich City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

