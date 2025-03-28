Norwich City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Ad

Johannes Thorup's Norwich are fresh off a 2-1 loss at Bristol City just before the international break. The hosts took a 2-0 lead inside 23 minutes, thanks to Mark Sykes and Nahki Wells strikes.

Bristol pulled one back through Borja Sainz eight minutes from time but couldn't conjure an equaliser as the Canaries held on to the three points. Following a fourth straight winless outing - including consecutive losses - Thorup's side are 13th in the standings, with 49 points from 38 games, winning 12.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's West Brom are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Hull City two weeks ago. After a goalless first half at The Hawthorns, Issac Price broke the deadlock for the hosts midway through the second period, only for Abu Kamara bagging Hull's equaliser 11 minutes from time.

The share of the spoils - their second in succession - the Baggies remain sixth in the points table, with 57 points from 38 games, winning 13.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-West Brom Championship clash at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs West Brom head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 69 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Norwich 29-22, including a 2-2 draw at home in the Championship in their last clash in November.

The Baggies have three wins in their last seven games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing one.

Norwich have one win and two losses in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

West Brom are winless in 12 road outings across competitions, losing five.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: L-L-D-D-W; West Brom: D-D-W-D-W

Ad

Norwich City vs West Brom prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While West Brom are in contention for a promotion play-off place, Norwich are looking to finish in the top half of the standings.

West Brom have been the dominant side in recent meetings in the fixture and have won three of their last five league visits to Norwich, losing once. In fact, the Canaries have just one win in their last seven league clashes with West Brom, losing thrice.

Ad

However, considering West Brom's poor road form, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 West Brom

Norwich City vs West Brom betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored four times in their last six meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback