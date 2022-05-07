Norwich City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting tips | 8th May 2022

Norwich City, the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season, will entertain West Ham United at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The hosts' fate was sealed when they suffered a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa in their last outing. It was their third straight loss in the league, and now they only play have pride to play for.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are playing for the European qualification spots. While they might not be able to catch up with sixth-placed Manchester United, they need to be wary of eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have a game in hand.

Wolves have three losses and a draw in their last four league outings. They suffered an exit from the UEFA Europa League semifinals against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Norwich City vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 75 times across competitions so far. The Hammers enjoy a 31-22 lead in wins, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

The visitors hold the advantage in Premier League fixtures, leading 5-2 in wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Norwich are without a win against the Hammers since 2013, losing their last three. Interestingly, their last four wins in this fixture have come at home.

Norwich have failed to score in just one of their last four league games, losing three and winning one. West Ham, meanwhile, have failed to score in four of their last six league games and are winless in that period.

Norwich have the fewest wins in the league (5), the lowest goals after 34 games (22), and the worst goal difference (-49) this season.

Norwich City vs West Ham United Prediction

The Canaries have not been in good touch recently and have found it difficult to obtain positive results. They have just three wins in their home games this term, so their odds of a win here are steep.

While West Ham also travel to Norwich in poor form, they will be fired up to bounce back after their UEFA Europa League exit. They have a solid record against Norwich and should face no problems securing a win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 West Ham United.

Norwich City vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: West Ham United to score first - Yes

