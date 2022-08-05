Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Norwich City will host Wigan Athletic at Carrow Road on Saturday in the second matchday of the 2022-23 English Championship campaign.

The Canaries began their league campaign on the wrong note as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City. In a rather lackluster showing from both sides that was marred by a succession of fouls, Dean Smith's men went a goal behind just after the restart and could not find the cutting edge in the final third to level the scores.

Norwich City will be looking to bounce back from their latest result this weekend and pick up their first league win of the season.

Wigan Athletic played out a goalless draw against Preston North End in their opening Championship game. The newly-promoted side were the more dominant side offensively but failed to create any clear-cut chances to alter the result.

The Latics will be looking to pick up maximum points this weekend as they begin their quest to retain their Championship status.

Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Norwich City and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won just three times.

There have been five draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Norwich City Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Norwich City

Team captain Grant Hanley received a red card last time out and has been suspended from this one. Teemu Pukki picked up a knock in the game and is a doubt for Saturday's clash alongside Gabriel Sara, Ben Gibson and Sam Bryan, who all have fitness concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Sara, Ben Gibson, Sam Bryan, Teemu Pukki

Suspended: Grant Hanley

Wigan Athletic

Jack Whatmough came off injured in the visitors' last game and is a major doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jack Whatmough

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Dimitrios Giannoulis, Jonathan Tomkinson, Andrew Omobamidele, Max Aarons; Kenny McClean, Jacob Sorensen, Todd Cantwell; Milot Rashica, Jordan Hugill, Josh Sargent

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Jason Kerr, Curtis Tilt, Joe Bennett; Max Power, Tom Naylor; Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean; Josh Magennis

Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Norwich City are on a three-game winless and goalless streak, a run of results extending into the new campaign from the off-season.

Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. However, the gulf in quality between the two squads could see the home side edge this one.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

