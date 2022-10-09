"Not what the doctor ordered" "Arteta overthinking and losing us the game" - Arsenal fans lose their minds are defender earns surprise start for crucial Liverpool clash

Arsenal have released their starting lineup to face off against Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday, but their supporters are not happy. Gunners tactician Mikel Arteta made the decision to include Takehiro Tomiyasu in the starting lineup, rather than Kieran Tierney.

The Japan international has not been a key player for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League this season, having made seven appearances as a substitute. The Liverpool clash is set to be the 23-year-old's first start of the season, and Arsenal fans feel Arteta should have handed the opportunity to Tierney.

While Tomiyasu has been a consistent figure on the bench for the Gunners, Tierney has been more vital, having started three games for the side. With Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured, Arteta will have to make do with other options, but the Gooners do not believe that Tomiyasu was the next best option.

They took to Twitter to react to the Japanese defender's inclusion, and here is a selection of their tweets:

MikeUwak @mike_uwak @Arsenalnewschan Tomiyasu vs Salah instead of Tierney? Surely not what the Doctor ordered. @Arsenalnewschan Tomiyasu vs Salah instead of Tierney? Surely not what the Doctor ordered.

Demilade @TayoTaichou Can tomiyasu play Left Back what is arteta doing Can tomiyasu play Left Back what is arteta doing

ade 阿德 @ade_ayanbule Tomiyasu at LB with Tierney on the bench.... 🤷🏾 Tomiyasu at LB with Tierney on the bench.... 🤷🏾

Avenhue @_Avenhue Tomiyasu LB Tomiyasu LB 😬😬😬

Jerry @JerryUtd_ Tomiyasu LB? Liverpool 2-1 win Tomiyasu LB? Liverpool 2-1 win

Xanny @MichaelHenry479 Can't lie, I don't understand why Tomiyasu starts at LB while Tierney's available. I hope Arteta doesn't overthink and lose this game Can't lie, I don't understand why Tomiyasu starts at LB while Tierney's available. I hope Arteta doesn't overthink and lose this game

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Tomiyasu over Tierney? Arteta overthinking and losing us the game Tomiyasu over Tierney? Arteta overthinking and losing us the game

Arsenal will hope to continue their strong form against Liverpool

Arsenal face a sturdy test in the Premier League today when they host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Emirates stadium as the North Londoners look to return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners have enjoyed a successful season so far and have won every game, barring a solitary loss to Manchester United, while playing some fine football.

Mikel Arteta’s side, however, go into the clash without recent history on their side, with Liverpool enjoying more success in this fixture in recent seasons. The Reds are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Arsenal and have only drawn one of those games. Klopp will therefore be confident that his side will have what it takes to avoid defeat on the day.

The Gunners, however, have been in fantastic form so far, winning their last four games on the bounce, conceding two and scoring eleven in the process. Arteta will also be confident in his side heading into the game, with the young north London outfit looking good so far this season.

Both teams will want a win for their own reasons and their desire to get the result should make for interesting viewing when the sides meet this afternoon in London.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes