"Not the games but the recovery" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reveals why he believes the UEL is 'harder' than the UCL

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed that the UEFA Europa League is harder than Europe's premier club competition, the Champions League. The Portuguese tactician argued that the recovery time before league fixtures was much less for UEL clubs than UCL clubs, thus making it more difficult.

With five wins and three draws, United finished third in the UEL league phase and secured direct qualification for the Round of 16. Matched up against Spanish side Real Sociedad, the Red Devils only managed to eke out a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg (March 6).

Just three days after the game, they are set to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League (March 9). Amorim lamented the tight schedule, admitting that his players suffered from fatigue in the final moments of the game against Sociedad.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Gunners, the 40-year-old said (via GOAL):

"We need to survive Sunday. The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes (against Sociedad). I think the biggest problem is to not have all of the players because, in the beginning, people talk about our rotation - especially in Europe, we are changing all the time."

"It's because of this, because it's really hard, and the Europa League is so much harder, in my opinion, than the Champions League. Not the games but the recovery to play Premier League on the weekend, so we have to deal with that," Amorim added.

With 33 points in 27 games, Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings, while Arsenal are second with 54 points in 27 games.

"I will not have the time he had" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes comparison with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that the Red Devils' administration will not have the same amount of patience as Arsenal have shown with Mikel Arteta.

A well-respected club icon, Arteta was hired by the Gunners in December 2019. In his first two years at the club, however, things didn't go to plan with back-to-back eighth-place finishes in the league.

Over the past three seasons, though, he has turned the tide around and established Arsenal as regular title challengers. While the Gunners stuck with the Spanish tactician, Amorim claimed that he wouldn't have similar leeway at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's clash with Arteta's side, the Portuguese manager said (via Daily Mail):

"I will not have the time Arteta had, I feel that. It's a different club. So we just need to survive with the players on Sunday (vs Arsenal) and we are doing these games. I think it's a different club. I think in that aspect, the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody, but I will not have the time like Arteta had."

Amorim's Manchester United are set to host Arsenal in a mouth-watering Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

