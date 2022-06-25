“Not Neymar, Cristiano or Messi” – Roberto Carlos’ interesting claim backing ex-teammate who ‘could do everything’ compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi resurfaces

Roberto Carlos made an interesting claim regarding his former Brazilian teammate Ronaldo while comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi back in 2020, which has now resurfaced.

Roberto Carlos hailed his former Brazilian and Real Madrid teammate's abilities and compared him to the likes of Neymar as well as to the two greatest players of the modern era.

Carlos also claimed that Ronaldo used to stand out in training and even claimed that there will never be another player of his caliber. Carlos told Goal after the Challenge Heineken Legends:

“Ronaldo stood out in training. He was the best. There will never be another Ronaldo 'Fenomeno'."

"Not Neymar, Cristiano or Messi – Ronaldo is unique."

Roberto Carlos also suggested that football used to be much tougher and more physical during his time.

Tha Santa @realThasanta Ronaldo Nazario was really the Best player in the world at 20 and 21 years old. Made it to the Brazil squad at 17 years and won the world cup. Man had his career complete before 23, the rest was a bonus. Ronaldo Nazario was really the Best player in the world at 20 and 21 years old. Made it to the Brazil squad at 17 years and won the world cup. Man had his career complete before 23, the rest was a bonus. 🐐

The iconic Brazilian left-back insisted that footballers get a lot more protection nowadays but Ronaldo did not need any. He added:

"I think in our generation it was harder to score goals."

"It was more physical back then and attackers were less protected. But Ronaldo could do everything."

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers to have ever graced the game.

Fondly dubbed O Fenomeno, the Brazilian icon was a true phenomenon who simply oozed class every time he was on the pitch.

Despite persistent injury troubles throughout his career, Ronaldo always impressed for club and country in clutch moments.

The legendary Brazilian striker won two Ballon d'Ors, one in 1997 and another in 2002.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid attacker won the World Cup twice and finished runners-up on one occasion.

Hardly anyone dominated football for as long as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

It might be a subject for debate as to whether Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest footballers of all time.

However, it is beyond doubt that no one else has dominated the game for as long as the duo.

The two legendary attackers have won as many as 12 Ballons d'Ors between them, with Messi winning seven times and Ronaldo five.

🔴⚪️ @___13245 Messi is 35, Ronaldo is 37, we must enjoy them man. There’s only a maximum of 2 to 3 years left of them at the highest level. We’re lucky to witness them together. Love one (or both) but appreciate the other aswell. Messi is 35, Ronaldo is 37, we must enjoy them man. There’s only a maximum of 2 to 3 years left of them at the highest level. We’re lucky to witness them together. Love one (or both) but appreciate the other aswell. 🐐🐐

Longevity, consistency and silverware, the modern-day iconic duo have got everything for them to be regarded as two of the best ever.

With both greats approaching the final few years of their careers, we must cherish them as they keep producing their magic.

Cristaino Ronaldo is now 37 years of age while Lionel Messi turned 35 yesterday but they still remain two of the best players in world football.

