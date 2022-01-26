"Not the right time" - TV personality reveals Gerard Pique advised Matthijs de Ligt against Barcelona transfer in 2019

Gerard Pique advised Matthijs de Ligt against joining Barcelona after his exceptional performance for Ajax in the Champions League in 2019. The exclusive report came after TV presenter Albert Lesan shared excerpts of a conversation with Barca president Josep Bartomeu.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @albertlesan : "After the program yesterday, JM Bartomeu called me. He said that in 2019, Piqué and De Ligt coincidentally met each other vacationing in the Caribbean. Piqué told De Ligt that it was not the right time to come to Barça. After that, he moved to Juventus instead." .@albertlesan: "After the program yesterday, JM Bartomeu called me. He said that in 2019, Piqué and De Ligt coincidentally met each other vacationing in the Caribbean. Piqué told De Ligt that it was not the right time to come to Barça. After that, he moved to Juventus instead." https://t.co/0myMvbLAHO

Lesan revealed that it was Bartomeu himself who told him about Pique suggesting Matthijs de Ligt to not join the Spanish club. Thereafter, the 22-year-old Dutch defender joined the Italian side Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him.

Speaking on the Spanish show El Rondo, Lesan said:

“After the program yesterday, JM Bartomeu called me. He said that in 2019, Pique and De Ligt coincidentally met each other vacationing in the Caribbean. Piqué told De Ligt that it was not the right time to come to Barça. After that, he moved to Juventus instead.''

Lesan also revealed that everything was discussed and agreed upon amongst the three parties - Barcelona, Ajax and De Ligt's manager Mino Raiola. The deal fell apart after 22-year-old had a conversation with Gerrard Pique. He added:

“Bartomeu then asked Pique if he had said that. Pique did say that they met each other, but that he had never told De Ligt not to come to Barça. He insists that everything was agreed with Ajax and Mino Raiola, but it broke down after this.''

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @albertlesan . @albertlesan : "According to him, Bartomeu then asked Piqué if he had said that. Piqué did say that they met each other, but that he had never told De Ligt not to come to Barça. He insists that everything was agreed with Ajax and Mino Raiola, but it broke down after this." @albertlesan .@albertlesan: "According to him, Bartomeu then asked Piqué if he had said that. Piqué did say that they met each other, but that he had never told De Ligt not to come to Barça. He insists that everything was agreed with Ajax and Mino Raiola, but it broke down after this."

Raiola has also introduced a special release clause option limited to the Catalan club only, which could have seen the Catalan club pay the entire clause in 5 annual installments. However, Juventus agreed upon the same release clause option after the Barcelona deal broke down and signed the Dutch international on a five-year long contract.

“Bartomeu also told me De Ligt has a €75 million release clause which is only valid for Barça. I didn’t know that,” Lesan concluded.

Nicolas Tagliafico urges Ajax to let him join Barcelona, says 'it's the chance of his life'

Nicolas Tagliafico has urged his club Ajax Amsterdam to allow him to join Barca as the winter transfer window comes to a close in a few days. Tagliafico has said that 'it's the chance of his life' as Barcelona and Ajax continue to negotiate over his potential move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Nicolás is pushing to join Barça since Saturday, he told Ajax board it’s the chance of his life. Barcelona and Ajax are still talking and negotiating over Tagliafico deal. New direct contacts today. Ajax are discussing internally - also depends on the replacement.Nicolás is pushing to join Barça since Saturday, he told Ajax board it’s the chance of his life. Barcelona and Ajax are still talking and negotiating over Tagliafico deal. New direct contacts today. Ajax are discussing internally - also depends on the replacement. 🇦🇷 #FCBNicolás is pushing to join Barça since Saturday, he told Ajax board it’s the chance of his life. https://t.co/5dIqk6HKOg

Also Read Article Continues below

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have engaged on fresh terms after previous offers could not be finalized. The two clubs are in direct contact with each other and deliberations are expected to continue as Ajax look for his replacement.

Edited by S Chowdhury