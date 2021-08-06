"Not in our thoughts, absolutely not" - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's rumored interest in Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona star was a target for the Premier League champions last season, but he will not be joining the club this summer.

Guardiola confirmed that City are not working on a deal to sign the Argentinian forward. According to the Spaniard, the club have already spent a lot of money on Jack Grealish and are also working on signing another target.

Guardiola on prospect of City moving for Messi: "Right now it's not in our thoughts. Absolutely not." #mcfc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 6, 2021

Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City's Community Shield game against Leicester City on Saturday, Guardiola said a move for Messi is "absolutely not in our thoughts."

"We have spent £40 million on Grealish - £100m we spent [on him] and £60m we [received back from sales] and he'll have the number 10 because we were incredibly convinced about Jack Grealish and convinced too that Leo would continue at Barcelona. Right now, it's [a move for Messi] not in our thoughts, absolutely not."

"It was a surprise for me like everyone. Laporta was clear today about the reasons. As a supporter [of the club] I'd love him to have finished at the club. I've just incredible gratitude for the most extraordinary player I've seen in my life."

After 17 seasons at Camp Nou in which he scored 672 goals in 775 games, Messi will begin his search for a new club.

The Argentinian forward had agreed a new deal to remain with Barcelona, but La Liga's financial rules forced the club to withdraw the contract offer and let him leave for free.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that there was no way they could keep Messi at the club.

"We had an agreement with Messi to sign a five-years contract but paying him two years salary. Leo agreed the contract, it was ACCEPTED. We were convinced it was a good agreement for Financial Fair Play but... it wasn't allowed by La Liga," Laporta said.

What's next for Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit?

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea and Inter Milan have been linked with the former Barcelona star in the past, but no fresh reports have emerged of their interest.

PSG are hoping to use Neymar's friendship with Messi to lure him to France.

