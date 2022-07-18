"Nothing crazy has changed" - Chelsea attacker says Raheem Sterling's arrival has no impact on his future 

Christian Pulisic has insisted that Raheem Sterling's arrival at Chelsea will have no impact on his own future.

The American international has endured mixed times at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund three years ago. Several injury problems and significant competition ahead of him have somewhat restricted his playing time and development.

Pulisic has scored 25 times in 115 appearances for the Blues and only played on 22 occasions in the Premier League last term, with his opportunities set to be further restricted due to the arrival of Manchester City winger Sterling.

Conn @ConnCFC Good to see Pulisic running at players again. He is looking real sharp.. 🥶 Good to see Pulisic running at players again. He is looking real sharp.. 🥶 https://t.co/rao9Lu75PI

However, the 23-year-old forward is determined to stay in West London and make an impact. Speaking to ESPN (as per The Evening Standard), he said:

"We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team. It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.

“This is Chelsea, this is what you signed up for, this is the kind of club it is with the calibre of players that we have.”

CFCDaily @CFCDaily 🏼 back to the east coast we go ” #cfc Pulisic on Instagram: “Thanks La and Vegas🏼 back to the east coast we go Pulisic on Instagram: “Thanks La and Vegas ✌🏼 back to the east coast we go🇺🇸” #cfc https://t.co/u16MJUgq0Q

Thomas Tuchel discusses Christian Pulisic's popularity on Chelsea's pre-season tour

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"For sure it's the first time in the US since I'm in



[via Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic:"For sure it's the first time in the US since I'm in #Chelsea . We can see everybody is excited about Christian, he is an important player for us."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic:"For sure it's the first time in the US since I'm in #Chelsea. We can see everybody is excited about Christian, he is an important player for us."[via @AdamNewson]

Chelsea kicked off their tour of the USA with a 2-1 victory over Club America and will now travel to face Charlotte FC, before concluding their stateside visit with a clash against Arsenal in Florida.

Pulisic has undoubtedly been the most popular player during the London club's trip, with his fellow countrymen incredibly excited to see their man play for one of Europe's top clubs.

Speaking at a press conference, Tuchel described the excitement of the fans surrounding Pulisic, as the German boss stated via Football.London:

"For sure, it's the first time in the U.S. since I'm in Chelsea. We can see everybody is excited about Christian.

“He is an American international player and captain for America, and he is an important player for us.I think he enjoys being in LA, Las Vegas, and now we go to Orlando.

“He enjoys being in his home country and playing for Chelsea and presents himself within the squad. Of course, we can clearly see the excitement around him."

Pulisic will play a key part in the USA's attempts for World Cup glory later this year in Qatar, with his side drawn in a group alongside England, Wales and Iran.

